MH SET 2023 Results Declared At setexam.unipune.ac.in, How To Check

The results for the MH State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 have been declared by Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Paper I and Paper 2 results for applicants who took the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test can be accessed at setexam.unipune.ac.in. The MH SET 2023 was held on March 26 for the recruitment of individuals to the post of Assistant Professor across universities and colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

To access the MH SET 2023 results, applicants must first input their name and seat number into the result portal. Applicants who pass the MH SET 2023 must appear in person for verification of their documents.The official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University will soon publish information about the document verification. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website on a regular basis for the most recent information and updates on the MH SET 2023.

MH SET Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website for the setexam.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that reads “Results of M-SET held on March 26, 2023."

Step 3: The screen will display a fresh page.

Step 4: Fill in the exam credentials like seat number along with other necessary information.

Step 5: The result for the MH SET 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the MH SET result 2023 for future reference.