MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Released at mahacet.org, Exam From May 9

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the hall ticket for MHT CET 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official MAHACET website at mahacet.org. The exam for physics, chemistry, and math will be conducted between May 9-13, while the exam for the PCB group will be held from May 15-20. There will be two exam shifts for both PCM and PCB groups: the first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Step 2. Click on the CET link and select the MHTCET 2023 link.

Step 3. On the new page, select the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link.

Step 4. Enter the necessary information and submit the details.

Step 5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify the details mentioned in the admit card and download it.

Step 7. Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

MHT CET 2023: Documents required

In addition to the MHT CET admit card, candidates are required to bring one of the following government-issued photo identity proofs to the exam hall:

- Driving License

- Voter ID Card

- Aadhaar Card/ E-Aadhaar Card with photograph

- Passport

- PAN Card

- Bank passbook with a photograph

- Recent identity card issued by a recognized school or college

- Photo identity proof issued by a gazetted officer on official letterhead with a photograph

- Photo identity proof issued by a people’s representative on official letterhead with a photograph.

It should be noted that a ration card will not be considered valid identity proof.

To appear for the MHT CET 2023, candidates must download the admit card in online mode as it will not be sent by any other means. Only those who have successfully completed the registration process will receive the admit card for MHT CET 2023. It is essential to carry the admit card to the exam hall, as without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Upon reaching the test centre, candidates must get their admit card verified.

