MHT CET 2023 Admit Cards Expected To Release Today At mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is expected to release MHT CET Admit card today. The admit cards for the entrance test will be out on the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org .Candidates appearing for the PCM and PCB entrance examinations will be able to download the admit card using their application number and date of birth mentioned on their application number.

MHT CET 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Step 1: Visit the official website-mhtcet2023.mahacet.org. On the homepage, navigate the MHT CET Admit card. Click on the MHT CET link.

Step 2: A new login page would appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth mentioned on the application form.

Step 4: You can access the admit card. Down the page download option will be available. Candidates can download by selecting the button.

Step 5: Take a print out for the future references.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET 2023 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) will be conducted from May 9 to May 13. While, the MHT CET for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) will be held from May 15 to May 20. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is being held for candidates seeking admission to various courses such as BA, BSc, BEd, MCA, MBA, BPEd, BDes, MEd, and others. With just a few days to go for the entrance exam, students can expect the admit card anytime today.

The MHT CET PCM and PCB exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will start at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, shift 2 will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm. Applicants are advised to carry the hard copy of their admit cards on all exam days. Those without it, will not be allowed to enter or appear for the entrance test. Along with the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket, students will also have to bring a valid government ID with them. The valid government ID will include Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and Voter Card.

