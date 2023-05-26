MHT CET 2023 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objection, Know Result Date

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), Cell has released the Maharashtra CET preliminary answer key 2023 for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as well as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) today, May 26. Students will be able to access the MHT CET answer key 2023 from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The objection-raising window will be open from May 26 to May 28. Subject experts will review all the challenges made by candidates. Following that the final answer key and result of the MHT CET 2023 will be declared. The MHT CET 2023 final result will be released on June 12.

The Maharashtra cell has issued the response sheet and question paper for the PCB and PCM exams too. With the release of the MHT CET preliminary answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score. Those who are not satisfied with the preliminary answer key can raise objections, if necessary.

MHT CET answer key 2023: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit Maharashtra CET’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Look for the link that says – “MHT CET 2023 answer key" on the homepage. Candidates can also click on the question paper/response sheet link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the candidate ID and date of birth correctly in the space provided.

Step 4: The answer key of MHT CET 2023 will appear on the screen. Take your time to review the preliminary answer key.

Step 5: Download the MHT CET answer key 2023 for future reference.

Step 6: To raise an objection, select the question against which you want to raise an objection

Step 7: State your reason, add substantial documents

Step 8: Pay fees, submit

The MHT CET 2023 was conducted from May 15 to May 20 this year. It was held in online mode which is a computer-based test format at almost all the district headquarters in Maharashtra. The Common Entrance Test was held for candidates seeking admission to professional programmes in engineering/technology, pharmacy, and agricultural education for the academic session 2023-24. Students who are seeking admission to engineering and technology courses sat for the PCM exam. While those wanting to pursue Doctor of Pharmacy degree courses appeared for the PCB exam.