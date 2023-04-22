MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the correction window for MHT CET 2023. Candidates who wish to edit their MH CET 2023 application form may do so at mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org. The correction window will be open till April 25. The candidate’s name, date of birth, candidate photo, signature, and gender can be changed on the confirmed application form.

Exams for engineering degrees through MHT CET 2023 will be conducted between May 9 and May 13, and exams for medical courses are scheduled from May 15 to May 20. MHT CET 2023 will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be administered in two shifts: 9 AM to noon for the morning shift and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM for the afternoon shift.

MHT CET 2023: Steps to Correct

Step 1: Log on to MH CET’s official website, mahacet.org

Step 2: On the home page, select the CET link.

Step 3: Candidates will find the MHT CET 2023 link on the home page and a new page will open.

Step 4: Make modifications to the application form by logging into the account.

Step 5: Once finished, press Submit.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it again.

To be eligible for MHT CET 2023, a candidate must have received at least 45 per cent passing grade on their HSC or Class 12 exam, or any exam of a comparable level with physics, chemistry, and maths/ biology being compulsory subjects.

For PCM students, there will be a total of 150 questions, and for PCB candidates, there will be 200 questions in multiple-choice question format.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the admit card for MH CET LLB 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from cetcell.mahacet.org and must carry a physical copy of their MHT CET 2023 admit card to the designated centres. Failure to produce the document in the prescribed format will result in them being barred from the exam.

