MHT CET 2023 Counselling Registration Extends Till July 7; Apply At cetcell.mahacet.org

The counselling registration for 2023 admission to BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech degrees through MHT CET 2023 is extended till July 7. Interested candidates have the last opportunity to register themselves for the counselling at cetcell.mahacet.org. Additionally, candidates may submit their forms by navigating directly to fe2023.mahacet.org. The deadline for document verification and confirmation of the online admissions application form is also extended to July 8 at 5:00 p.m.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: How to register

Step 1: Candidates have to register themselves at the Maharashtra State Cell’s official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate towards the latest announcements and select the B.E./ BTech tab.

Step 3: Select the “new candidate registration" link, provide the necessary information in the field given.

Step 4: Log in with the newly generated credentials and upload the required documents before submitting. Candidates are requested to remember their credentials.

Step 5: Download the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration confirmation page for future records.

The application fee is Rs 600 for Maharashtra residents who fall under one of the restricted categories: Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS) and Persons with Disabilities. Delayed registration and applications that have been approved by the E-scrutiny center will only be taken into consideration for non-CAP seats.

There is no registration cost or admissions fee for candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2023. However, those applicants who achieved a JEE Main score and are acceptable for admission in the academic year 2023–2024 but have not registered for the MHT CET must have to pay the cost online. No other payment method will be accepted, and once paid, the cost is non-refundable.