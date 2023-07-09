MHT CET 2023 Counselling Registration Window For B.E, B.Tech Extended Till July 10

The registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E, B.Tech degrees has been extended yet again by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The MHT CET 2023 registration for candidates is now open till tomorrow, July 10 at PM. Furthermore, the last date for document validation and online application confirmation for enrollment has been extended until July 11. Students have the option of having their documentation assessed physically at the centre or online through an e-scrutiny centre. Candidates who have not yet registered for the counselling cycles are allowed to do so at the MHT CET’s official website, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Applications received and verified after July 10 will subsequently only be evaluated for non-CAP seats. The counselling registration deadline has been extended for the second time, with the latest extension concluding on July 7.

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Step 1: Go to fe2023.mahacet.org, the MHT CET 2023 official website.

Step 2: Look for the “MHT CET 2023 registration link" on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill out the MHT CET 2023 application form.

Step 4: Attach all of the documents required by the registration form.

Step 5: Once the form has been filled out, pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the MHT CET 2023 registration form for future records.