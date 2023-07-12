MHT CET 2023: Final Merit List For Engineering Courses To Out On July 19 At mahacet.org

The State Cell of Maharashtra has released the schedule for Maharashtra Common Test (MHT CET 2023) for engineering courses. Candidates can check the official portal, mahacet.org for the same. The released schedule for MHT CET 2023 counselling for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech programmes states that the provisional merit list will be out on July 14 followed by final merit list on July 19, 2023.

The login window is open from July 15 to July 17 (until 5 PM) for candidates to communicate their complaints or any corrections that need to be made to the information published in the provisional merit list. On July 19, the last merit list will be made accessible. The tentative category-wise seats for CAP round one will be made official on July 19. From July 20 to July 22, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP round 1 option form. Prior to that, on July 10, the registration period for MHT CET counseling 2023 for engineers concluded. Up until July 11, the process of document verification and application form completion was carried out.

Here is the list for CAP Round -1

Advertisement

Schedule Event Date Provisional category wise seats allocation July 19 Online submission and confirmation July 20- 22 Provisional allotment of seats July 25 Acceptation of the offered seats by candidates July 26- 28 till 3 PM Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and fees July 26- 28 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round - 2

Schedule Events Date Provisional Vacant seats July 29 Online submission and confirmation July 30- August 1 Provisional allotment August 3 Acceptation of the offered seats by candidates August 4- 6 till 3 PM Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and fees August 4- 6 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round -3