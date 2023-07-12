MHT CET 2023: Final Merit List For Engineering Courses To Out On July 19 At mahacet.org

Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Maharashtra's State Cell has released the schedule for the counselling with final merit list to be announced on July 19 at mahacet.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:50 IST

Maharashtra, India

The login window is open from July 15 to July 17 (until 5 PM) for candidates to communicate their complaints or any corrections (Representative Image)
The State Cell of Maharashtra has released the schedule for Maharashtra Common Test (MHT CET 2023) for engineering courses. Candidates can check the official portal, mahacet.org for the same. The released schedule for MHT CET 2023 counselling for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech programmes states that the provisional merit list will be out on July 14 followed by final merit list on July 19, 2023.

The login window is open from July 15 to July 17 (until 5 PM) for candidates to communicate their complaints or any corrections that need to be made to the information published in the provisional merit list. On July 19, the last merit list will be made accessible. The tentative category-wise seats for CAP round one will be made official on July 19. From July 20 to July 22, candidates can submit and confirm their CAP round 1 option form. Prior to that, on July 10, the registration period for MHT CET counseling 2023 for engineers concluded. Up until July 11, the process of document verification and application form completion was carried out.

Here is the list for CAP Round -1 

Schedule EventDate
Provisional category wise seats allocationJuly 19
Online submission and confirmationJuly 20- 22
Provisional allotment of seatsJuly 25
Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesJuly 26- 28 till 3 PM
Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesJuly 26- 28 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round - 2

Schedule EventsDate
Provisional Vacant seatsJuly 29
Online submission and confirmationJuly 30- August 1
Provisional allotmentAugust 3
Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesAugust 4- 6 till 3 PM
Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesAugust 4- 6 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round -3 

    • Schedule EventsDates
    Provisional Vacant seatsAugust 7
    Online submission and confirmationAugust 8- 10
    Provisional allotmentAugust 12
    Acceptation of the offered seats by candidatesAugust 13- 16 till 3 PM
    Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and feesAugust 13- 16 till 5 PM

    A number of steps are involved in MHT CET 2023 counseling, including CAP registration, document submission, and choice filling. Candidates must go through the CET online choices entry process before selecting the schools and programs of their choice. Following the submission of the options, the authorities will evaluate them and announce the final MHT CET 2023 seat distribution results.

