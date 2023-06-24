MHT CET 2023 Law Counselling Registration Extended Till June 27; Check Steps To Apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the last date for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 5-year LLB counselling registration. Students, who appeared in the entrance exam, can now apply for the counselling process via the official portal cetcell.mahacet.org till Tuesday, June 27. Once the counselling registration ends, the concerned authorities will issue the alphabetical list of Round 1 on June 30.

The authorities will resolve objections raised by candidates related to the alphabetical list from June 30 to July 2. During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms as well as upload all the required documents via the candidate login portal.

This year, there are more than 140 law colleges and universities participating in MAH CET law counselling. They will offer programmes such as Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB), Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BBA LLB), Bachelor of Legislative Law-Bachelor of Commerce (BCom LLB) and three-year LLB. It is to be noted that admission to all the above programmes will be on the basis of merit cum preference.

MHT CET Law Counselling 2023: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the MAH LLB ‘New Candidate Registration’ and then click on ‘Yes’ option.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 registration number as well as roll number.

Step 4: Fill out the details and upload the scanned documents as asked.

Step 5: To complete the process, select preferred course and colleges.

Step 6: Review the application form and submit it as directed.

MHT CET Law Counselling 2023: Documents Required

-Class 10- and 12-mark sheet and certificates.

-Recent passport-size photo

-Signature of the candidates to be scanned