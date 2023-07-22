MAH CET 2023 LLB 3-Year Counselling CAP Registration Deadline Extended Till July 27

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced an extension to the registration deadline for the MAH CET 3-year LLB Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates now have until July 27, 2023, to register for the Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB counselling on the official website- llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

The registration process for both Maharashtra state (MS) and outside Maharashtra state (OMS) candidates will occur from June 26 to July 27, as per the updated schedule.

Additionally, the registration deadline for Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) candidates has been extended till July 31, 2023. Furthermore, the e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms will be carried out by the e-verification team from June 26 to July 30. For NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC candidates, the e-scrutiny process will continue until August 4.

MAH LLB-3 Year CET 2023 Counselling: How to Apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

STEP 2: Navigate to the LLB section on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘New Registration’ option and provide the required details.

STEP 4: Log in to your account and fill out the MAH 3-LLB counselling application form, including allotment details.

STEP 5: Proceed to make the payment for the application fee and click on the final submission link.

STEP 6: After submitting the form successfully, take a printout of it for your records.