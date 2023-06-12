MHT CET 2023 Results Announced, Aditya Gyandeep Yadav, Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan Emerge As Toppers

The MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra today June 12. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 can view their results at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, and cetcellmanacet.org. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate in order to check their results. Details such as the applicants’ subject-wise scores, ranking, and percentile scores will be included in the results.

In the MHT CET 2023, Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan took first place in the engineering or PCM group, while Aditya Gyandeep Yadav earned the top spot in the PCB group.

Advertisement

Anushka Piyush Doshi came in second in the PCM group, and Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal placed third. In the PCB group, Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan and Sejal Ramesh Rathi came in second and third positions, respectively.

Have a look at the top five rankers in both the PCM and PCB groups of the MHT CET 2023–

MHT CET PCB group Topper 2023

Rank 1 – Aditya Gyandeep Yadav

Rank 2 – Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan

Rank 3 – Sejal Ramesh Rathi

Rank 4 – Rane Aaditya Ninad

Rank 5 – Shrutam Dipak Doshi

MHT CET PCM group Topper 2023

Rank 1 – Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan

Rank 2 – Anushka Piyush Doshi

Rank 3 – Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal

Rank 4 – Apurva Prakash Mahajan

Rank 5 – Viraj Mankani

Advertisement

The MHT CET 2023 attracted up to 1.45 lakh applicants this year and was divided into two phases. The MHT CET for the PCM group took place from May 9 to May 14, while the MHT CET for the PCB group took place from May 15 to May 20.

MHT CET 2023 results: How To Download

Step I: Visit the official website of MH CET at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Candidates must input their date of birth and application number.

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Advertisement

Step 5: A screen will show the results of the MHT CET 2023.

Step 6: The MH CET Result should be downloaded and printed out for future use.