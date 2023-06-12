MHT CET 2023 Results Announced, Aditya Gyandeep Yadav, Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan Emerge As Toppers

The MHT CET 2023 results for the PCM and PCB groups have been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra today June 12. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 can view their results at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, and cetcellmanacet.org. Candidates must provide their application number and birthdate in order to check their results. Details such as the applicants’ subject-wise scores, ranking, and percentile scores will be included in the results.
In the MHT CET 2023, Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan took first place in the engineering or PCM group, while Aditya Gyandeep Yadav earned the top spot in the PCB group.
Anushka Piyush Doshi came in second in the PCM group, and Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal placed third. In the PCB group, Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan and Sejal Ramesh Rathi came in second and third positions, respectively.
Have a look at the top five rankers in both the PCM and PCB groups of the MHT CET 2023–
MHT CET PCB group Topper 2023
Rank 1 – Aditya Gyandeep Yadav
Rank 2 – Iyer Seshadri Ramkrishnan
Rank 3 – Sejal Ramesh Rathi
Rank 4 – Rane Aaditya Ninad
Rank 5 – Shrutam Dipak Doshi
MHT CET PCM group Topper 2023
Rank 1 – Chaudhari Avinash Janardhan
Rank 2 – Anushka Piyush Doshi
Rank 3 – Tanish Nilesh Chudiwal
Rank 4 – Apurva Prakash Mahajan
Rank 5 – Viraj Mankani
The MHT CET 2023 attracted up to 1.45 lakh applicants this year and was divided into two phases. The MHT CET for the PCM group took place from May 9 to May 14, while the MHT CET for the PCB group took place from May 15 to May 20.
MHT CET 2023 results: How To Download
Step I: Visit the official website of MH CET at mahacet.org, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, or cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.
Step 3: Candidates must input their date of birth and application number.
Step 4: Hit the submit button.
Step 5: A screen will show the results of the MHT CET 2023.
Step 6: The MH CET Result should be downloaded and printed out for future use.
The MHT CET 2023 counselling procedure will be available to applicants who successfully complete the Maharashtra CET. The status of candidates’ qualifications will be decided when the results are announced. The dates for CET counselling should also be disclosed along with the results. Candidates must finish the counselling registration procedure in order to be considered for seat allocation.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, administers the MHT CET. The MHT CET is a state-level entrance test that is offered to applicants for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes in government and private colleges throughout the state of Maharashtra.