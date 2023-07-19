MHT CET 2023 To Release First Counselling Merit List Today At cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Cell of Maharashtra has started the counselling for the shortlisted candidates. As per the released schedule, MHT CET will release the first final merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for the counselling will be able to check the merit list. To access the first merit list candidates have to enter date of birth and application number.

MHT CET 2023 First Merit List: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2- Under the latest announcement section, check the link that mentions first merit list 2023

Step 3- A new login window open.

Step 4- Write the login credentials and verify the details.

Step 5- Access the merit list and download the list for future records.

Here is the list for CAP Round -1

Schedule Event Date Provisional category wise seats allocation July 19 Online submission and confirmation July 20- 22 Provisional allotment of seats July 25 Acceptation of the offered seats by candidates July 26- 28 till 3 PM Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and fees July 26- 28 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round - 2

Schedule Events Date Provisional Vacant seats July 29 Online submission and confirmation July 30- August 1 Provisional allotment August 3 Acceptation of the offered seats by candidates August 4- 6 till 3 PM Reporting and confirmation of the admission, submission of documents and fees August 4- 6 till 5 PM

Here is the list for CAP Round -3