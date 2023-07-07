MHT CET BDes Registration For Counselling Extends Till July 11; Apply At bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for the registration of BDesign course. Candidates now have the deadline till July 11 to apply for the registration of counselling sessions. The application for the online registration is available on the official website, bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org. Applications for Maharashtra CET BDes counseling submitted after July 11 will only be taken into consideration for non-CAP seats.

Students can examine the MAH BDesign CET 2023 merit list by going to the official website after it has been released online. The seat allocation results will be released individually for each CAP round. The deadline for every category of admissions is till 5 PM. Till the deadline, students have the chance the continue with works like registration, document verification and confirmation of applications. Applications requests after July 11th 2023 will be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

MHT CET BDes Registration 2023: Steps to apply

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website, bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org

Step 2- On the homepage, candidates will be able to see ne registration option.

Step 3- Select the link and tick the box after reading all the important instructions.

Step 4- Fill the registration form that appears and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5- Complete the process by transaction amount. Remember to download the form an receipt for future references.