MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration for BE, BTech Closes Today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The counselling registration for 2023 admission to BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech degrees through MHT CET 2023 will be concluded today. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam can proceed to cetcell.mahacet.org, the Centralised Admission procedure (CAP) seats portal for BE/BTech programmes to get started with the counselling registrations.

Candidates will be notified of any errors in their application forms, and they will then have the opportunity to modify reversed applications before submitting them for e-scrutiny. The document verification and confirmation of the application form for admission online will be done till July 8, 2023.

MHT CET COUNSELLING 2023: HOW TO REGISTER

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to carry out the registration process.

Step 2: Next, select the B.E./ BTech tab on the homepage.

Step 3: After selecting the “new candidate registration" link, provide the necessary information in the field given.

Step 4: Log in with the newly generated credentials and upload the required documents before submitting.

Step 5: Download the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration confirmation page for future records.

For applicants from Maharashtra who fall under the general category as well as candidates from outside the state of Maharashtra (OMS), the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as candidates who are foreign nationals or who are the children of Indian workers in the Gulf countries (CIWGC), the fee for registering for MHT CET counselling is Rs 800.