MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2023 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) PCB Group 2023 admit card yesterday, May 12. Candidates appearing for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Exam can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the CET (PCB Group) admit card, candidates will have to log in using credentials like application number, date of birth, and security pin. The MHT CET (PCB Group) 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 20.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test will be held in computer-based mode at all district headquarters in the state. All appearing candidates are advised to carry their MHT CET 2023 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Candidates without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter or appear for the test. Students are also requested to read the instructions mentioned on the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket and follow them.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is conducting this exam for candidates seeking admission to professional programmes in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2023-24.

MHT CET 2023: Steps to Download PCB Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘MAH CET (PCB Group) admit card 2023’.

Step 3: Enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The MAH CET (PCB Group) hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the hall ticket for exam purpose and future use.

The MHT CET 2023 registration process without late fees concluded on April 7. While with a late fee of Rs 500 – it ended on April 15.

MHT CET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

-To enter the CET examination hall, candidates must have their hall ticket along with a valid ID proof. PWD students are advised to carry the original certificate of their disability.

-Carry all your required documents and stationery to avoid any last-minute hassle.

-Students must reach at least 60 minutes before the reporting time.

-Candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices such as calculators, smartwatches, cell phones, Bluetooth, and others in the exam hall.