Minister Says Lessons on Savarkar to Be Part of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter from Hindutva Ideologue's Book

Minister Says Lessons on Savarkar to Be Part of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter from Hindutva Ideologue's Book

The state school education minister also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST

Bhopal, India

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls (Representative image)
Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls (Representative image)

Lessons on Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar will be included in the school syllabus of Madhya Pradesh as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), state minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday.

The state school education minister also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family.

"As part of the NEP, the life of Bhagwan Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar and (teachings of) Gita will be included (in the syllabus) as part of India’s knowledge tradition so that people get to know about their contribution," Parmar told PTI.

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls.

    • He said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state was seeking to divert the attention of people from core problems like inflation and unemployment.

    Mishra also said a lesson from ’Savarkar Samagra’, in which the Hindutva ideologue advocated cow rearing and not cow worship, must also be included.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 17:28 IST
