UGC Launches UTSAH Portal to Track NEP 2020 Implementation in HEIs

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has launched the UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) portal. The UTSAH portal will serve as a comprehensive platform featuring information about UGC’s initiatives for qualitative reforms in higher education and will also serve as a repository for regulations, guidelines, and frameworks issued by the UGC, it said in an official notice.

The UTSAH portal “will ensure easy accessibility for all stakeholders through hyperlinks. It has been designed with a user-friendly interface to facilitate easy submission of initiatives, achievements, and best practices adopted by your institution to implement qualitative reforms on your campuses with respect to NEP 2020," the UGC said.

The Ministry of Education is collaborating with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to organise the second edition of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on July 29 and 30. The Samagam is proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second edition will also be coinciding with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

The secretary of the UGC Prof Manish Joshi asked all the HEIs to share all the initiatives and reforms with respect to NEP 2020 in UTSAH portal. The institutions can log in to the UTSAH portal using the AISHE code and furnish information on various activities falling under the identified thrust areas for reforms in higher education.