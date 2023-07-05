Mobile Phones to be Banned in Classrooms From Next Year in Netherlands

Mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches will be banned across classrooms in the Netherlands from next year. The Dutch government said on Tuesday, that in a bid to limit distractions during lessons, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms starting January 1, 2024, reported Reuters.

As per reports, mobile phones will only be allowed if they are specifically needed such as during lessons on digital skills, or for medical purposes and for people with disabilities. “Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said in a statement.