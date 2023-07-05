Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Mobile Phones to be Banned in Classrooms From Next Year in Netherlands

Mobile Phones to be Banned in Classrooms From Next Year in Netherlands

The Dutch government said on Tuesday, that in a bid to limit distractions during lessons, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms starting January 1, 2024

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The ban has been put in place after an agreement between the ministry, schools, and related organisations (Representative Image)
Mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches will be banned across classrooms in the Netherlands from next year. The Dutch government said on Tuesday, that in a bid to limit distractions during lessons, mobile phones will be banned in classrooms starting January 1, 2024, reported Reuters.

As per reports, mobile phones will only be allowed if they are specifically needed such as during lessons on digital skills, or for medical purposes and for people with disabilities. “Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said in a statement.

    • “Students need to be able to concentrate and need to be given the opportunity to study well. Mobile phones are a disturbance, scientific research shows. We need to protect students against this," the minister added.

    The ban has been put in place after an agreement between the ministry, schools, and related organisations. The minister said that schools can find their own way to organise the ban, but legal rules will follow if the schools do not follow the orders by the summer of next year.

    About the Author

    Sukanya Nandy

    • Tags:
    first published: July 05, 2023, 10:21 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 10:29 IST
