Mohammad Iqbal Should be Taught in Pakistan, Not in Indian Universities: DU VC | EXCLUSIVE

Amidst the debate over Veer Savarkar being added to the Delhi University syllabus, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh breaks his silence. “I don’t understand what is the issue with people over Veer Savarkar. Why shouldn’t he be taught? There are some professors, who are spreading this misinformation that Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar have been replaced by Veer Savarkar in the syllabus. This is misinformation that is being spread," said Singh.

“No one is being displaced. BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi are there in semesters third and fourth respectively. Veer Savarkar in semester six. I don’t understand who is displacing whom. Veer Savarkar did so much for the nation why shouldn’t he be taught? Veer Savarkar has been included in the syllabus now, more students and people should know about him," DU VC added.

Advertisement

A few teachers from the academic council and executive council raised objections to how the expert panel has decided to drop scholar Mohammad Iqbal, from the syllabus. These teachers went on to say that Delhi University is being saffornised by the current regime.

“I don’t understand these words or tags of being saffornised or being right-wing. What are these words? I don’t understand who are these people who have objections to dropping Mohammad Iqbal from the syllabus. He divided our country why should he be taught in India? What is this thinking where people have objections to Veer Savarkar but are ok with Mahammod Iqbal? Just because Iqbal wrote Sare jahan se Acha? But did he follow what he wrote?" he asked.

Amidst other allegations towards the Delhi University, a centre of Hindu studies one that has been raised by many academic experts on what is the need of such a centre to which the DU VC responded, “Centre for Hindu studies will be open this year. It will offer courses to know more about Hindu culture. Students can major in Hindu studies and can minor in other courses also What is wrong if Delhi University is offering such a course? In fact, why shouldn’t we offer this course? There are foreign universities offering such courses then why not Delhi University?"