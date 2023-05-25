Mohammed Husain, A Mumbai Slum Resident, Gets 570 Rank In UPSC

Tuesday witnessed an atmosphere of immense joy and enthusiasm within the residence of Ramzan Sayed, a labour supervisor in Mumbai’s Wadi Bandar area, as his family celebrated the remarkable achievement of his son. Sayed’s youngest son Mohammed Husain has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022.

Among the 933 candidates selected by the UPSC, Mohammed Husain’s achievement stood out as truly exceptional, given the social and economic challenges he faced in his life. The determined 27-year-old successfully overcome these hurdles. On his fifth attempt, he triumphantly cleared the UPSC examination with an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 570.

Although Ramzan had not received a formal education himself, he ensured that his son was allowed to pursue education at reputable institutions within the city. Mohammed Husain attended St. Joseph’s School in Dongri for his schooling and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Elphinstone College in 2018. In his preparation for the civil services examination, he enrolled in specialised coaching programs. These included the Civil Services Residential Coaching Institute at the Hajj Committee of India, a dedicated coaching initiative for Muslim aspirants located at Hajj House in Mumbai. Additionally, he sought guidance from an academy in Pune and another at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

Mohammed Husain said in an interview that his inclination towards pursuing a career in civil services was established at an early stage, influenced by his visits to government offices alongside his father. He expressed gratitude for his father’s constant encouragement in driving him towards instigating positive transformations. Husain further acknowledged the unwavering support he received from his family throughout his journey, to the extent that they consciously refrained from burdening him with household issues.

Notably, his father even accompanied him during the examination appearances. In the close-knit community of Wadi Bandar area slums, Husain resides with his extended family, comprising his maternal grandmother, parents, elder brothers, their respective spouses and children.

While eagerly anticipating his mark sheet, Mohammed Husain aspires to secure a position in either the Indian Police Services (IPS) or the Indian Revenue Services (IRS).