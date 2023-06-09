Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » More Than 1 Crore Students Registered For Academic Bank of Credits, Says UGC

More Than 1 Crore Students Registered For Academic Bank of Credits, Says UGC

The ABC portal promotes curriculum framework flexibility and interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary academic mobility of students among Indian higher educational institutes (HEls) through a proper "credit transfer" method

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Interested and eligible students can sign up at the official website at abc.gov.in (Representative image)
Interested and eligible students can sign up at the official website at abc.gov.in (Representative image)

More than 1 crore students have registered with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), the University Grants Commission (UGC) revealed. The official Twitter account of the Commission called this achievement a remarkable milestone. Interested and eligible students can sign up at the official website at abc.gov.in.

According to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Academic Bank of Credits has been designed to support students’ academic mobility by giving them the freedom to study at any higher education institution across the nation with an appropriate “credit transfer" mechanism that will enable them to earn a degree, diploma and post-graduate degree.

“The Academic Bank of Credits crosses 1 Cr+ student registrations! We have achieved a remarkable milestone with over 1 Cr. student registrations in ABC, marking a significant stride towards an adaptable & flexible credit system in India," UGC’s tweet reads.

Advertisement

In the post, UGC chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar expressed gratitude to all the students and higher educational institutions (HEIs) for their registration in the Academic Bank of Credits.

Universities That Have Introduced The ABC Portal

— Delhi University,

— Jamia Millia Islamia,

— Jawaharlal Nehru University,

— University of Hyderabad,

— Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU),

— Symbiosis International Deemed University,

— Bharati Vidyapeeth,

— Mizoram University,

— Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya,

— University Of Mumbai,

— National Institute Of Technology Arunachal Pradesh,

— Tezpur University,

— Central University Of Punjab,

— Vellore Institute Of Technology,

— O P Jindal Global University,

— Chandigarh University,

— Datta Meghe Institute Of Medical Sciences,

— Guru Nanak Dev University,

— Lovely Professional University, and

Advertisement

— English and Foreign Languages University.

What is the ABC portal? What does it do?

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The ABC portal is a national-level service that promotes curriculum framework flexibility and interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary academic mobility of students among Indian higher educational institutes (HEls) through a proper “credit transfer" method.

    The portal supports the registration of HEIs under the Academic Bank of Credits system, as well as the opening, closing, and validation of student academic accounts, credit verification, credit accumulation, and credit transfer/redemption.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 09:14 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 09:19 IST
    Read More