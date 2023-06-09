More Than 1 Crore Students Registered For Academic Bank of Credits, Says UGC

More than 1 crore students have registered with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), the University Grants Commission (UGC) revealed. The official Twitter account of the Commission called this achievement a remarkable milestone. Interested and eligible students can sign up at the official website at abc.gov.in.

According to National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Academic Bank of Credits has been designed to support students’ academic mobility by giving them the freedom to study at any higher education institution across the nation with an appropriate “credit transfer" mechanism that will enable them to earn a degree, diploma and post-graduate degree.

“The Academic Bank of Credits crosses 1 Cr+ student registrations! We have achieved a remarkable milestone with over 1 Cr. student registrations in ABC, marking a significant stride towards an adaptable & flexible credit system in India," UGC’s tweet reads.

Advertisement

In the post, UGC chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar expressed gratitude to all the students and higher educational institutions (HEIs) for their registration in the Academic Bank of Credits.

Universities That Have Introduced The ABC Portal

— Delhi University,

— Jamia Millia Islamia,

— Jawaharlal Nehru University,

— University of Hyderabad,

— Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU),

— Symbiosis International Deemed University,

— Bharati Vidyapeeth,

— Mizoram University,

— Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya,

— University Of Mumbai,

— National Institute Of Technology Arunachal Pradesh,

— Tezpur University,

— Central University Of Punjab,

— Vellore Institute Of Technology,

— O P Jindal Global University,

— Chandigarh University,

— Datta Meghe Institute Of Medical Sciences,

— Guru Nanak Dev University,

— Lovely Professional University, and

Advertisement

— English and Foreign Languages University.

What is the ABC portal? What does it do?