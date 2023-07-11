Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » More Than 300 Students from Poor Backgrounds Felicitated for SSC Exam Feat

More Than 300 Students from Poor Backgrounds Felicitated for SSC Exam Feat

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes etc

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:51 IST

Thane, India

Former Thane Municipal Corporation additional rpt additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha (Representative Image)
Former Thane Municipal Corporation additional rpt additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha (Representative Image)

More than 300 students from economically weak families who cleared SSC Board exams were felicitated in a function in Thane on Sunday.

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes etc.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Former Thane Municipal Corporation additional rpt additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, who was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha, hailed the efforts of the students.

    Among the students who earned praise from those who took part in the function was Hardika Bangar from a civic school in Korpi who overcame her total handicap to score 61 per cent.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 10:51 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 10:51 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App