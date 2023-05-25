MP Board 10th, 12th 2023: Check Website to Access MPBSE Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 today, May 25. The results are expected to be announced in a press conference post which the result portals will be activated for students to access. Students should keep their roll number and MP board class 10 or 12 admit cards handy to avoid any delay once the results are out.

MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023 Live

Advertisement

In order to manage the expected increase in traffic on the MP board website during the release of class 10 and 12 results, several alternative websites have been set up to facilitate convenient access for students.

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: Websites to Check

Here are some recommended websites that you should keep an eye on to check your results:

— mpresults.nic.in

— mpbse.mponline.gov.in

— mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to mpbse.nic.in, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website.

Step 2: On the website’s home page, click the “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023" link. Select the link.

Step 3: On the login screen, enter your roll number and birth date. This information will be mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: The screens will show the “MP Board 10th Result 2023" and “MP Board 12th Result 2023" options. Click on it.

Advertisement

Step 5: Download the result PDF and keep a printout of it for future use.

To ensure that there are no errors in the exam results, students are advised to double-check their spelling, specifications, and topic codes. If there are any significant mistakes such as a student’s or their parent’s name being misspelled, they should immediately report it to the exam organizers.

The state of Madhya Pradesh conducted Class 10 board exams from March 1 to March 27 and the exam lasted three hours. The MP Class 12 board exams started on March 2 and ended on April 1. Once the results are out, students will also have the chance to put in requests for re-evaluation of their marks if they are not satisfied with them.