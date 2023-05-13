MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Update: MPBSE Likely to Announce Results by May 25

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th and 12th results 2023 will likely be released between May 20 and 25, as per reports. However, an official confirmation is awaited. After the release of the result, students will be able to check their MP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023 by visiting the official websites at mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. To check the result, students must keep their admit cards handy. Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their online mark sheet.

This year, about 19 lakh students appeared for the MP board exams, as per reports. The result is expected to be declared by the state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference to be organised by the board officials. MPBSE conducted the class 10 exams 2023 from March 1 to March 27, while the class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5.

Advertisement

To pass the exam, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practical conducted during the academic year.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 12th result was 72.72 per cent. The result for boys was 69.94 per cent and the result for girls was 75.64 per cent. The pass percentage of class 10th was recorded at 59.54 per cent. About 9 lakh students took the 12th exams this year and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.

A few days ago, the MP Board invited proposals from online portals till May 11 to release the results on the official website. “Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by 11/05/2023 through post addressing Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./NEFT and shall also sign an agreement with the Board," read the official notice.