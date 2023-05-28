MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 Date Sheet Released, How To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has published the date sheet for the supplementary examination of Classes 10 and 12. Candidates who are appearing for the MP board supplementary exams 2023 can check and download the official schedule from the MP board’s official website- mpbse.nic.in.

According to the timetable, the Class 10 supplementary exam will begin on July 18 and will end on July 27. On the other hand, the Class 12 supplementary examination will commence on July 18 and conclude on July 24. The supplementary exams for both classes will be held from 9 AM to 12 noon.

MPBSE declared the 10th and 12th board exam result 2023 on May 25. Students can check their scores at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Around 18 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh this year.

MP board supplementary exam 2023 date sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Visit MPBSE’s official page at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the MP Board Supplementary Exam 2023 date sheet on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file/document will appear on the screen where candidates can check the dates.

Step 4: Save and download the exam timetable

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the MP supplementary exam date sheet for future reference.

A total of 2,64,216 female candidates of Class 10 passed the exam while 2,51,739 male candidates cleared the board exam. The pass percentage of Class 10 students is 63.29 per cent and Class 12 candidates is 55.28 per cent. In Class 10, the pass percentage among boys is 60.26 per cent while for girls it is 66.47 per cent. Meanwhile, in Class 12 pass percentage for girls is 58.75 per cent and the pass percentage for boys is 52 per cent.

This year, the state recorded 2,16,912 candidates who failed the Class 10 board examination and 2,11,798 candidates who failed the Class 12 examination. According to reports, a total of 82,335 students will appear for the Class 10 supplementary examination in July. While around 1,12,872 students will appear for the supplementary exams.