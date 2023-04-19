MP Board 2023: Know The Expected Date Of Class 10 And 12 Results

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams are over, and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results. Let us tell you that your wait is soon going to be over as the state board has announced its expected date for the release of the results. According to the reports, the result of the MP Class 10 and 12 board exams can be released around the last week of April or the first week of May. The results will be declared through a press conference after which they will be made available on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

However, currently, there is no official notification about the announcement of the results of both Class 10 and 12. It is suggested to the students that they keep checking the website for any notifications. This year the MP Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 2 to April 5. This year there were more than 8 lakh students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations. In the year 2022, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board examination, whereas more than 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board examination.

MP Board, also known as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), was established in 1965 with the aim of providing quality education and conducting examinations for secondary and higher secondary students.

The board is responsible for prescribing the syllabus, conducting exams and declaring results for Class 10 and 12 students in the state. It also provides recognition to schools in the state and ensures that they follow the prescribed curriculum and guidelines.

Apart from conducting exams, the MP Board also provides various facilities to students, such as scholarships, textbooks and other learning resources. It also offers vocational courses for students who want to learn a particular skill or trade. In conclusion, the MP Board plays a crucial role in providing quality education and conducting exams for students in Madhya Pradesh. Its efforts to improve the standard of education and prevent malpractice during exams have helped to create a more conducive environment for learning and development among students.

