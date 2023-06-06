MP Board Class 5, 8 Revised Results 2023 Declared For Over 89,000 Additional Students

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the revised Class 5 and 8 results for the 2023 MP Board, which were administered using the same format as the board examinations this year. After the results were re-examined, more than 89,000 additional students were certified to have passed the exams

The MPBSE 5th and 8th-grade results were released by the board on May 15 at rskmp.in, the official website.

Five lakh answer sheets from 3,89,764 students were examined between May 27 and June 3. According to the updated MP Board results for 2023, 44,293 students in 5th grade and 44,751 extra students in the 8th grade were deemed to have passed.

As a result of the revisions, the Class 8 pass rate has been raised from 76.09 per cent to 80.29 per cent. and in Class 5, the pass percentage is now at 86.02 per cent, an increase over the previous result of 82.27 per cent.