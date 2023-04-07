MP Board Classes 10 And 12 Results Likely In May: Reports

Established under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act of 1965, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is a prominent educational board that oversees secondary education in Madhya Pradesh. It is responsible for conducting various board exams in the state, including Classes 10 and 12 board exams.

The MP board conducts the Class 10 board exams for students studying at the secondary level and the Class 12 board exams for students studying at the higher secondary level. These exams are conducted annually in March/April.

MPBSE plays a vital role in the education system of Madhya Pradesh. It conducts various board exams and other tests, provides recognition to schools and ensures that the education system in the state is of the highest quality. The board’s efforts to introduce new reforms and initiatives have been instrumental in improving the education standards in the state. Class 10 and 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh are over, and everybody has one question, “When will the results be released?"

MP Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 27 and the Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 1. At present, the copies of Classes 10 and 12 board exams are being checked and according to the reports, they will be completed by the board in April. There is a higher possibility that the results will be declared in May.

Let us tell you that the result of the MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams will be declared through a press conference. For Class 12, the result of all three streams of Science, Commerce and Arts will be released simultaneously. The results will also be made available on the official website of the board, which students will be able to see with the help of their roll number and application number.

If we talk about the last year’s results of the MP Board, a total of 72.72% of students passed Class 12. The pass percentage of girls was 70.64 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 69.94 per cent.

