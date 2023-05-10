MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Likely To Release 10th, 12th Results After May 15, Check Latest Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to delay the results for class 10th and 12th. As per local media reports, the results can be declared after May 15, 2023. It is expected that Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the date and time for the results in a few days. However, their is no official confirmation on the declaration of results by the authorities.

Students are recommended to frequently visit the board’s official website, mpbse.nic.in. Around 19 lakh applicants from the Madhya Pradesh Board who are in high school and higher secondary have registered for the exam this year. Observing the trend, it is anticipated the results for both the class 10th and 12th will be released on the same day this year.

HOW TO CHECK MPBSE RESULTS 2023 ONLINE

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, navigate the link ‘Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023‘. Select the link.

Step 3: On the login window, enter your credentials asked like roll number and date of birth. These details will be mentioned on the admit card. The website can ask for Captcha code as well.

Step 4: The MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print it out for future references.

Candidates might try various other websites if they have trouble getting in to the official portal- www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and www.mpbse.nic.in. The students are recommended to double-check the spellings, specifies, subject codes, and other information. Any significant errors, such as incorrect spelling of the candidate’s name or father’s name, should be notified to the exam authority.

Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam continued for three hours, starting at nine in the morning and ending at noon. Board exams for the MP Class 12 began on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to request a reevaluation of their evaluations.

Read all the Latest Education News here