MP Board Results 2023: Devansh Soni From Ujjain Among Top 10 Performers In State

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared its class 10th and 12th results on May 25, 2023. Ujjain district secured 61.43 percent and 61.32 percent pass percentages in classes 10th and 12th, respectively. The district has attained the 35th and 15th ranks in the state in high school and higher secondary school examinations, respectively. Devansh Soni has topped Ujjain in PCM by scoring 96 percent.

According to reports, as soon as the result was declared by MPBSE, students gathered to check their results. Devansh Soni made the whole district proud by securing a place on the state merit list. He scored 99 in mathematics, 99 in physics, and 99 in chemistry. He studied at the Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence and secured the eighth position in the state merit list by securing 480 marks in the science group.

Devansh revealed that his father owns a jewellery shop in Patni Bazaar, Ujjain. He added that his success is because of his hard work, and everyone should take out 4-5 hours every day for studies. He said that he is extremely happy that he scored 99 in physics and chemistry. The district topper dedicated his success to his parents and to his teacher, Yogender Porwal. He aims to become a software engineer in the future.

Another 12th-grade student from Ujjain, Dwinkle Dalal, has secured a position on the state merit list by scoring 473 out of 500 marks. She did it in the commerce stream.

Rehman Khan, who lives in Ujjain’s Hari Phatak region, secured the third position in the Ujjain district. She attended St. Mira Convent School and received 94 percent on the higher secondary school examination. Rehman, who finished in the top three in the district in PCM, said that she was able to attain this position because of the support of her parents and teachers.

A total of 19 lakh students registered to appear in the class 10 and 12 examinations in Madhya Pradesh. The MP board exams for the 12th were conducted from March 2 to April 5, whereas the MP board exams for the 10th were from March 1 to March 27.