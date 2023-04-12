MP Board Results 2023: MPBSE To Announce Class 10,12 Result Date Soon On mpbse.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the date and time for the State Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the MP Board Result 2023 is declared, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

According to media reports, the MPBSE Result for Classes 10 and 12 will be issued by the last week of April or the first week of May. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the MPBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results together but there are chances of the MP Board 12th result being declared first for all three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce.

This year, the MPBSE conducted the Class 10 exam from March 1 to March 27, while the MP Board Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their results. Apart from the official website, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results can be checked via a mobile app - MP Board Result 2023 app from the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Students are requested to wait for an official notification from the education board about the result. Currently, the answer sheets or copies of Classes 10 and 12 exams are being checked by subject experts.

MP BOARD CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 10th Result 2023’, once it is active.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the registration number or roll number on the candidate portal. Then click on submit.

Advertisement

Step 4: The ‘MP Board 12th Result and ‘MP Board 10th Result’ will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check and download the MP Board Result 2023.

Last year, the pass percentage of MP Board Class 10 was 59.54 per cent. The results were announced in a press conference on April 29 . In 2022, a total of 72.72 per cent of students passed the Class 12 exam. According to reports, the pass percentage of boys was 69.94 per cent while for girls it was 70.64 per cent.

Advertisement

To know more about the upcoming board result 2023, click here.

Read all the Latest Education News here