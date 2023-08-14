MP Boy Scores 200/200 In History CBT Exam, Gets A Seat At Delhi University

Preparation combined with hard work and dedication is a sure-shot formula to get success. This formula applies to both students studying in small districts and those hailing from big cities. Krishna Kumar Gupta, a resident of the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, has garnered the attention of the Internet for securing 96 per cent marks in the 12th examination. After completing his early schooling in Rewa district, Krishna Kumar passed his 12th class examination from Asian School, Dehradun. He has also been honoured by Premchandra Agarwal, cabinet minister of the Uttarakhand government.

It is pertinent to note that Krishna Kumar Gupta appeared for a CBT Delhi University entrance exam after passing the class 12th examination. The exam is a gateway for those seeking admission to Delhi University. Turns out, Krishna Kumar scored 200 out of 200 marks in History, 190 out of 200 marks in Economics, and 185 out of 200 marks in Political Science which is indeed appreciable.