MP: FIR Registered Against 77 Sacked Teachers for Submitting Fake Divyang Certificates

Following a complaint, the Directorate of Public Instruction ordered a scrutiny and the Divyang certificates of 77 candidates were found to be fake

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:07 IST

Morena, India

The accused persons have already been dismissed from service (File representative image)
The accused persons have already been dismissed from service (File representative image)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 77 persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district for allegedly submitting fake Divyang or disability certificates to get a teacher’s job in government schools, an official said on Wednesday. The accused persons have already been dismissed from service.

    • Of 750 posts of contractual teacher class-III, disabled candidates were selected for 450 posts, district education officer A K Pathak told reporters.Following a complaint, the Directorate of Public Instruction ordered a scrutiny and the Divyang certificates of 77 candidates were found to be fake, he said. On the basis of the probe report, he lodged a complaint at City Kotwali police station on Tuesday evening, Pathak said.

    An FIR was registered and investigation is underway, said Police Station in-charge Yogendra Jadon.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 18:07 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 18:07 IST
