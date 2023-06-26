Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt Allows Manipur Students to Take Admission in Colleges in Offline Mode

MP Govt Allows Manipur Students to Take Admission in Colleges in Offline Mode

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:37 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3 (Representative image)
Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3 (Representative image)

The Madhya Pradesh government has accepted the request of its Manipur counterpart to allow students from the northeastern state to submit documents for college admissions in offline mode since there was an internet outage in some violence-hit areas there, an official said on Sunday.

Both the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, he said.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • “All admissions to MP colleges are conducted online. Every year, students from Manipur take admission in colleges of MP but this time around they were facing trouble for the want of internet connection after violence erupted there in the first week of May," he said.

    These students include sports persons from there who enrol in sports academies in MP and seek to pursue educational courses alongside, he added. Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3. More than 100 people have died so far.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 10:35 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 10:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App