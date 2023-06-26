MP Govt Allows Manipur Students to Take Admission in Colleges in Offline Mode

The Madhya Pradesh government has accepted the request of its Manipur counterpart to allow students from the northeastern state to submit documents for college admissions in offline mode since there was an internet outage in some violence-hit areas there, an official said on Sunday.

Both the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government colleges to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, he said.