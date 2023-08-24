Trends :ICSI CS Result 2023UnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP Govt Makes Cash Transfer for Purchase of Scooters to 7,790 Meritorious Students

MP Govt Makes Cash Transfer for Purchase of Scooters to 7,790 Meritorious Students

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred funds in accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 11:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in the Shahdol district (Representative image/Reuters)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday transferred funds to accounts of 7,790 meritorious Class 12 students of government schools for purchase of scooters, implementing an announcement made earlier.

The CM made the direct online cash transfer at a function held in the Shahdol district.

These academically bright students, including girls, had secured first position in government higher secondary schools (Class 12) in exams held in the 2022-23 academic session.

On the occasion, the CM handed over keys of scooters to six students as a token and advised pupils to wear helmets while driving and follow traffic rules.

    • Speaking at the function, Chouhan said his government is developing ‘CM Rise’ schools in the state to provide world-class education facilities to students.

    Chouhan, on the occasion, virtually dedicated Asia’s biggest sports climbing wall at Bicharpur in Shahdol district.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Sukanya Nandy

    • Tags:
    first published: August 24, 2023, 10:54 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 11:15 IST
