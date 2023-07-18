Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
MP Govt to Set Up 9,000 'CM Rise' Schools, Says Chouhan

MP Govt to Set Up 9,000 'CM Rise' Schools, Says Chouhan

On the occasion, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'School Chale Hum’ campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST

Bhopal, India

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village (File Photo: Twitter/@BJP4MP)
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village (File Photo: Twitter/@BJP4MP)

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 9,000 ‘CM Rise’ schools to provide quality education, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Shajapur district on Monday.

He inaugurated a CM Rise School in Gulana village and announced that it would be named after legendary jurist and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion, he launched the ‘School Chale Hum’ campaign, which was first started under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 23 years ago, officials said.

The CM said the school will have a statue of Ambedkar. He also said Gulana village will henceforth be called Golana.

He said 9,000 CM Rise schools will be set up to provide quality education and these will have ‘smart classes’ through which teachers from Delhi and Mumbai can teach students.

“Atal Tinkering Lab will also be set up in these schools for promoting innovations and creativity. The schools will have modern labs, sports grounds etc," he said.

    • Chouhan said meritorious students would be given laptops in an event on July 20 as part of a state government scheme.

    He said his government was providing students cycles, dress, midday meals and scooties as well as paying fees to encourage them to pursue education.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 11:09 IST
