MP High School Teacher Selection Test Admit Card 2023 Released, Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the admit card for the state high school teacher selection test 2023. Candidates preparing for the exam can download their MP high school teacher selection test hall ticket from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. To retrieve the admit card, candidates will have to enter their application number (13 digits), date of birth, and subject.

According to the schedule, the Madhya Pradesh high school teacher selection exam will be conducted on August 2. The selection test will be held in two shifts— 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM. Through this recruitment exam, MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 8,720 vacancies in the organisation.

Madhya Pradesh High School Teacher Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit MPPEB’s official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that says - “Test Admit Card - High School Teacher Selection Test – 2023"

Step 3: As a new page opens, key in your application number (13 digit), date of birth and subject. Then click on ‘Search’.

Step 4: The MP High School Teacher Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the High School Teacher Hall ticket.

As per the official notice, all appearing candidates are advised to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Those without it will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment test. It is important to note that candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the reporting time.