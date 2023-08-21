MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Released at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET PG counselling schedule 2023 for round 2 online. Candidates who did not register for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling round 1 and want to apply for various PG courses can complete the registration form by visiting the official website – dme.mponline.gov.in.

In accordance with the given schedule, a list comprising vacant seats for the second round of counselling will be announced on August 29. For the MP NEET PG counselling, the candidates will be able to fill in their preferences from August 29 to September 1 (till midnight).

On September 6, the counselling committee will announce the second round of seat allotment results. Selected candidates are needed to report to their allotted colleges between September 7 to 11 (till 6 PM). The publication of the vacancy chart for the second round will take place on August 29. College choice filling and locking will occur from August 29 to September 1.

From 7 to 11 (till 12 am-midnight), the candidates can communicate their willingness for upgradation for the MOP UP round. The online resignation/cancellation of admission at the college level will take place from September 7 to 11 (till 6 PM).

According to the official notification, the seat-leaving bond will be applied if the candidate forfeits the seat. Candidates who chose for upgradation and did not exercise fresh choice feeling will not be considered for allotment and remain admitted to previous/dental college.

On August 11, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) declared the round 1 seat allotment result for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility-cum Entrance test (NEET) PG counselling. For MP NEET PG round 1 counselling, the registration process ended on August 2.