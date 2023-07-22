MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Dates At dme.mponline.gov.in

The tentative schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling has been released by the Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh. Aspiring medical candidates across the state can now begin the registration process by visiting the official website dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the latest updates on the admission website, eligible candidates for NEET UG 2023 can commence their Online Registration on the DME portal from July 26 to 31, 2023. Additionally, the vacancy details will be officially published on July 26 until 5 PM on July 27. Candidates will also have the opportunity to raise objections during this specified period.

The disposal of objections and the final publication of vacancies is scheduled for July 28. As the counselling enters its next phase, medical students can anticipate the release of the State Merit list of registered candidates on August 1. Those candidates who are registered and have a domicile in Madhya Pradesh, can fill their choices and lock them from August 2 to 4.

As the NEET UG 2023 counselling process progresses, candidates in Madhya Pradesh can look forward to the seat allotment results of round one, which is scheduled to be declared on August 7.

The successful candidates will have to personally report to their allotted medical or dental colleges for document verification and admission between August 8 and 14, until 6 pm. During this period, candidates also have the option to resign from their allotted seats or cancel their admission at the college level.

Additionally, those looking to upgrade can do so through the login portal from August 8 to 14.

To register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023, follow these steps:

1 – Visit the official website of MP MBBS Counselling 2023 atdme.mponline.gov.in.

2 – On the homepage, enter your NEET UG roll number and password.

3 – Fill in the required information, NEET scores and other necessary details.

4 – Pay the application fees and submit the completed form.

5 – Download a copy of the submitted application form and take a printout for future reference.