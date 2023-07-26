MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At dme.mponline.gov.in, How To Apply

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has started the online counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Aspiring medical candidates can now apply at the official website —dme.mponline.gov.in.

“First Round Registration for MP State Combined DME NEET UG Counselling 2023 has been live on portal. In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email atmpugpgcounselling@gmail.com," read the official notice on the main site.

According to the schedule, the counselling registration process will end on July 31. In the meantime, the Department of Medical Education will release the vacancy details on July 26. Objections can be raised against the vacancies till 5 pm on July 27. Subsequently, the final vacancies will be issued on July 28 after the disposal of objections.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to DME Madhya Pradesh’s official website atdme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘new registration’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: To register yourself, enter the basic details.

Step 4: Then log in by using the NEET roll number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form as asked (remember to fill in your choices and lock it).

Step 6: Then pay the required application fee and submit the form.

On August 1, the DME Madhya Pradesh will publish the merit list of registered candidates. The state-domicile registered students will be allowed to fill in their choices and lock their seats between August 2 to August 4. Following this, the seat allotment result for Round 1 will be declared on August 7.