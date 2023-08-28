MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Registration Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule

The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (MP NEET) UG counseling schedule for the first cycle of 2023 has been released by the Department of Medical Education (DME). Beginning on August 29, the MP NEET UG mop-up round of registration for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in state medical and dental institutes will take place. On the official website of MP NEET UG, dme.mponline.gov.in, students can register.

MP NEET UG MOP UP ROUND SCHEDULE: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2- On the announcement section, check the schedule for mop round.

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- A pdf will be open automatically on the screen. You can also download the file.

The MP NEET UG mop-up round registration deadline is September 4. On September 5, the department will release the merit list of registered candidates and qualified candidates. On September 6, the process of filling out selections for MP NEET UG will start, and candidates will have until September 10 to complete the process. Candidates must report to the designated institutes between September 14 and September 20 after the mop-up round seat allocation results are released on September 13.