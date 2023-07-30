MP Patwari Exam 2023: Allegations of Irregularities Spark as Topper Fails to Name State Capital

A major controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh following allegations of irregularities in the Patwari Recruitment Exam 2023. The examination, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), took place on April 26. It has come under scrutiny due to the peculiar situation of seven out of the top ten toppers coming from the same examination centre, which happened to be NRI College of Engineering and Management in Gwalior.

The results were declared last month, and soon after, questions were raised about the authenticity of the selection process. Poonam Rajawat, who secured third position among the toppers, has become the centre of attention in this controversy. Apparently, she was not even able to answer basic exam-related questions. This has raised further doubts about the credibility of the exam and the selection process.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Poonam expressed her happiness at achieving a top rank in the exam but told that her family was shocked to hear about the allegations of the scam surrounding the results. She said, “I tried my best, but people have raised questions and are alleging a scam, which has pushed me into depression."

During the interview, Poonam revealed that she had been preparing for the Patwari exam for three years. Initially, she sought help from online coaching and later switched to offline classes. When questioned about the subjects covered in the patwari exam, Poonam could not recall all eight subjects, raising doubts about the legitimacy of her rank. She, however, confirmed that she took the exam at the NRI College. Furthermore, on being questioned about the capital of Madhya Pradesh, she answered “Delhi."

Poonam claimed to have appeared for other competitive exams, including the SSC MTS Exam, where she asserted being on the ‘wait list’ after not being selected. However, it was later discovered that there is no waiting list for the SSC MTS Exam, casting doubt on the veracity of her claims. She even struggled to answer several questions related to her exam and general knowledge.

After her failure to respond to basic questions regarding the exam, Poonam declined to address further inquiries, citing depression and stress. She said, “I am stressed right now, hence I cannot give any answer to your question."