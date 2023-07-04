Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
MP: Private College Professor Held in Indore DAVV Exam Paper Leak Case

The accused has been identified as Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar, who allegedly obtained two B.Com question papers of exams held in May and breached secrecy by passing it on to some students, a release from the police said

It stated that the college to which Pawar is attached was made the examination centre by DAVV (Representational Image)

A professor of a private college was arrested for allegedly illegally obtaining two question papers of exams conducted by Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and providing them to students, police said on Monday.

It stated that the college to which Pawar is attached was made the examination centre by DAVV.

    • “The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, obtained the papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organization and Communication before the exams," the release said.

    “After these examination papers appeared on social media, the DAVV management lodged an FIR. Further investigation is underway," the police release said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 10:10 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 10:44 IST
