MP: Private College Professor Held in Indore DAVV Exam Paper Leak Case

A professor of a private college was arrested for allegedly illegally obtaining two question papers of exams conducted by Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and providing them to students, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar, who allegedly obtained two B.Com question papers of exams held in May and breached secrecy by passing it on to some students, a release from the police said.

It stated that the college to which Pawar is attached was made the examination centre by DAVV.