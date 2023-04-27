MP TET Admit Card 2023 Released, How to Download

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the admit cards for MP TET 2023. Candidates who have registered for the middle and primary school teacher eligibility test can download their admit cards from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. As per notified schedule, MPSTET Examination will be conducted from May 2, 2023 to May 19, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has allotted two shifts for the examination- morning 9 am to 11.30 am and afternoon from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the hard copy of the admit card at the examination venue. No candidate will be allowed to enter the venue premises with a soft copy. Students are advised to take a valid ID proof, in case the personnel at the exam venue ask for the same. Valid ID proofs include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card or PAN card can work.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OF MP TET- 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP TET 2023 – esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate for the “Admit Card - Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2023" in the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like application number, and date of birth.

Step 4: On your registered mobile number, the candidate will receive a security pin. Write the pin on the prescribed box.

Step 5: The admit card of MP TET 2023 will be available on the screen. Candidates can download the card for future references. It is advised to the students to check the details carefully and then download the admit card. If any candidate finds any discrepancies like spelling error, they should immediately report to the exam conducting body.

