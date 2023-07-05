MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 Declared At esb.mp.gov.in, How To Check

The Employees Selection Board (ESB) Bhopal has issued the MP TET Varg 2 results 2023 for the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test to recruit teachers for the Middle and Primary School levels. Candidates can check their MP TET results by visiting the official website, esb.mp.gov.in, and providing their application number or roll number, date of birth, TAC code, and any other pertinent credentials.

MP TET 2023 was held in 13 cities across the state of Madhya Pradesh from May 2 to 19. The MP TET 2023 serves to hire teachers for Madhya Pradesh’s primary and upper primary schools. According to the ESB MP, a total of 4,06,668 applications were submitted for the exam in 2023. The test consisted of 12 papers, for which 3,49,104 applicants sat.

The MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023 cut-off marks are expected to be revealed soon. These cut-off points will vary depending on the category of candidates.The cutoff marks will be determined by a variety of criteria, including the number of students who took the exam, the degree of difficulty of the exam, the number of vacancies, and so on.

Advertisement

MP TET Varg 2 result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board’s official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the website, look for the “Results" tab or the “MP TET Varg 2 Result 2023" link.

Step 3: To view the result page, click on the result link.

Step 4: Enter your application number and any additional information that is asked for.

Step 5: Double-check the information you’ve submitted to confirm it’s correct.

Step 6: Submit the credentials and wait for the result to be shown on the screen.