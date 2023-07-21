Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » MP to Come Up with Hindi Textbooks for 2nd, 3rd and 4th Year MBBS Students: State Education Minister

MP to Come Up with Hindi Textbooks for 2nd, 3rd and 4th Year MBBS Students: State Education Minister

On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the MP government to impart medical education in the language

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 11:42 IST

Bhopal, India

The textbooks will be launched by September (Representative Image)
The textbooks will be launched by September (Representative Image)

Nine months after introducing the first year of MBBS course in Hindi, the Madhya Pradesh government will come up with textbooks in the same language for second, third and fourth-year students, said state education minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday.

The textbooks will be launched by September, the minister said.

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed MP are due by the year-end.

On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the MP government to impart medical education in the language.

On that day, textbooks of Anatomy, Physiology and Bio Chemistry were unveiled by Shah, who said MP had become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

Advertisement

On Thursday, minister Sarang distributed Hindi textbooks to MBBS first-year students for free at a function held at Hamidia Hospital Auditorium here.

top videos
  • Barbie & Margot Robbie-Inspired Makeup According To A Pro Makeup Artist; WATCH To Learn

    • He said, “MBBS 2.0 in Hindi has been started. Under this, translation of second, third and fourth-year books has begun." The minister said that the BJP government in MP had on December 14, 2021, resolved to provide medical education in Hindi.

    “Then some people said that the task was impossible. But we took it as a challenge and started working on it at war footing," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 11:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App