MPBSE Class 10 And 12 Results Declared: Meet The Toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 on Wednesday. This year, the overall pass percentage for class 12 stands at 55.28 per cent. For class 10, a total of 9.46 lakh students appeared this year and the overall pass percentage stands at 63.29 per cent. The MP board toppers have interacted with the media and have shared how they prepared for the exams and what they aspired to be in future.

MP Board 10th Topper 2023: Mridul Pal of Nandan Nagar School, Indore has topped the board after securing 494 marks. His mother told the reporters that he has been good in his studies since the beginning of his schooling and has scored good marks with his sheer hard work. She also shared that he never took the help of a tutor but his elder brother helped him. Mridul comes from a lower middle-class family and his mother works as a tailor and his father is an in-charge of a swimming pool. He is currently at his maternal grandparent’s home in Lucknow.

Dikshita Jain, who made it to the top 10 in MP Board for class 12, is from Excellence School, Ratlam. Speaking with media persons, she shared that her family never put her under stress to get good grades on the exam. She also said that she is aspiring to be a civil servant and will be preparing for the UPSC exam.

Unnati Aggarwal has secured the third rank in MP Board for class 10th. Unnati is the youngest of her three sisters and her family had high hopes for her. Unnati aspires to become a doctor. Her father is working as a manager at Katha Sahkari Bank, Tikamgarh.