MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results Released, How to Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 has been released on August 29 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Candidates who took the supplemental examination can view their results at mpresults.nic.in, the official website for MP board exam results. To view the MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023, candidates must provide their login information, such as their roll number and application number. The Class 12 Vocational Course RWL result has also been released, along with the Class 12 supplementary results.

The supplementary examination for Class 10 began on July 18 and concluded on July 27. From July 17 to July 27, the Class 12 supplementary exam was administered. The supplementary exams were carried out in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Students can access the MP board Class 12 supplementary result 2023 by following the instructions provided below.

Step 1: Go to mpbse.nic.in, the MP board’s official website.

Step 2: Select MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Supplementary Exam results– 2023" under the “Important Alerts" section.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your roll number and application number and press “Submit"

Step 4: A PDF version of the MP Board Class 12 Supplemental Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the MP board class 12 supplementary exam result and print it out for future reference.

MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023: Details on Scorecard

The MP Board’s supply marksheet is expected to include the following information:

–– Name of the student

–– Parents name

–– School name

–– Roll number

–– Subject name

–– Subject code

–– Total marks secured

–– Marks obtained in theory and practical exams

–– Result status

–– Remarks