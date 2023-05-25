MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Madhya Pradesh Board will release the MPBSE Class 10 results today, May 25. Students can check their results on the board’s official website — mpbse.nic.in. They can also avail results via SMS, and on the Digilocker app. More than 8 lakh students appeared this year for the MPBSE examinations that were conducted between March 1 and March 27.

MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Log in to the board’s official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Exam Results’ option after opening the portal.

Step 3: Now select the option that says ‘MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2023’

Step 4: You will be directed to a fresh page.

Step 5: Fill up the required details like roll number and application number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Your MP Board result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the MPBSE 10th result 2023 for later use.

MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

You may also check Madhya Pradesh 10th Board results via SMS. If you don’t have access to the internet, you can verify your results by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Open your messages.

Step 2: Send an SMS to 56263 following this format - MPBSE10roll number.

Step 3: Your Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 result will be available on your phone after the procedure is completed.

Step 4: Save it for future reference.

MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the Register for DigiLocker link.

Step 3: Key in a reliable mobile number and press the continue button.

Step 4: Use the OTP that is issued to the registered mobile number to validate your identity.

Step 5: Set your username and password to register. For future logins, remember the username and password.

Step 6: Then, enter your 12-digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Select one of the registration choices.

Step 8: Log in to DigiLocker with your registered user name and password to save your documents.

Step 9: Visit the MPBSE results page.

Step 10: Enter the required details.

Step 11: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of a theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practicals conducted during the academic year. Candidates need to score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in total as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of the MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is eight, as per the rule.