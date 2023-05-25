MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Mridul Pal Tops Class 10 exam with 494 Marks

Step 1: Go to mpbse.nic.in, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website.

Step 2: On the website’s home page, click the “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023" link. Select the link.

Step 3: On the login screen, enter your roll number and birth date. This information will be mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: The screens will show the “MP Board 10th Result 2023" and “MP Board 12th Result 2023" options. Click on it.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and keep a printout of it for future use.