MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Mridul Pal Tops Class 10 exam with 494 Marks

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 13:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh, India
Step 1: Go to mpbse.nic.in, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website.
Step 2: On the website’s home page, click the “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023" link. Select the link.
Step 3: On the login screen, enter your roll number and birth date. This information will be mentioned on your admit card.
Step 4: The screens will show the “MP Board 10th Result 2023" and “MP Board 12th Result 2023" options. Click on it.
Step 5: Download the result PDF and keep a printout of it for future use.
Of the 5,15,955 students who took the Class 10 exam this year, 2,64,216 female candidates cleared the examination, while 2,51,739 male candidates passed.
Female students performed brilliantly in both the class 10th and class 12th MP Board exams 2023, topping both classes.
A total of 8,20,014 students had registered for the MP board Class 10 exams, out of which 8,15,364 students appeared for the exam and 5,15,955 successfully passed it
The gender wise pass percentage this year reveals that the girls have outperformed the boys.
While boys recorded a pass percentage of 60.26 percent, girls recorded a higher passing rate at 66.47 percent
This year the overall pass percentage among Class 10 students who appeared for the exams is 63.29 percent
The MP Board will provide supplementary examinations for students who do not pass the MP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2023. The MPBSE is expected to provide the dates and details of the supplementary tests shortly.
Out of the 8,15,364 regular students that took the MP Board Class 10 examinations, a staggering 3,39,441 students received first division. In addition, 1,73,290 students got the second division, while 3,224 students passed the third division.
Mridul Pal secured the highest score of 494 marks in the MP board class 10 exam and ranked first.
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Choose the Register for DigiLocker link.
Step 3: Key in a reliable mobile number and press the continue button.
Step 4: Use the OTP that is issued to the registered mobile number to validate your identity.
Step 5: Set your username and password to register. For future logins, remember the username and password.
Step 6: Then, enter your 12-digit Aadhar number
Step 7: Select one of the registration choices.
Step 8: Log in to DigiLocker with your registered user name and password to save your documents.
Step 9: Visit the MPBSE results page.
Step 10: Enter the required details.
Step 11: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
To check the marks, candidates will need their class 10 roll number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit cards provided to them before the exam. Hence, it is advised to keep their admit cards handy before the results are announced.
You may also check Madhya Pradesh 10th Board results via SMS. If you don’t have access to the internet, you can verify your results by following the instructions below.
Step 1: Open your messages.
Step 2: Send an SMS to 56263 following this format – MPBSE10roll number.
Step 3: Your Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 result will be available on your phone after the procedure is completed.
Step 4: Save it for future reference.
The pass percentage over the past 6 years is as follows:
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|59.54%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|62.84%
|2019
|61.32%
|2018
|66.54%
|2017
|52.11%
The pass rate for class 10 exams in 2022 was at an all-time low, with only 59.54% of students passing. The MP board results dropped to their lowest level since 2018 after reaching its highest-ever pass percentage of 100%. The last time the MP Board 10th pass rate fell below 60% was in 2017.
There are two major causes for the delay in the MP Board Exam results. First, the MP board class 10 and 12 examination was held late this year, and then there was a delay in the evaluation procedure. As a result, the result are being issued after nearly a month.
In 2022, the MP Board class 10 result for private applicants was at an all-time low, with only 19.49% of students who took the examination passing. Regular students received a pass rate of 56.84%. In all, 3,55,371 students failed 10th grade.
The press conference to announce the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 results is going to start shortly.
Once you get access to the results, first of all, check your name and school’s name and if it is spelled correctly. Then check the marks you have received. In case of any discrepancy in the mark sheet, report to your school authorities at the earliest.
Students in classes 10 and 12 who score less than 33% on the MP Board Exam will be eligible to take the compartment exam in June.
“My dear nephews and nieces, even if you fail, don’t worry, through the Ruk Jana scheme, you will get a chance to take the exam once again in June," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.
MP Board Result will be made available within 30 minutes from now. The result is scheduled to be announced on May 25 29 at 12:30 PM.
Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will be announcing the release from MPBSE’s official headquarter at 12:30 pm. Soon after his briefing to the media, the link to check scores will go online at official websites.
Unlike the previous two years, the MP board class 10 and 12 examinations for 2023 were held on a full syllabus. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus cut that had been given for the previous two years was discontinued this year. To be deemed passed in the MP Board classes 10 and 12, a student must score at least 33% in each subject. In addition, candidates must pass independently in their practical and theoretical tests.
This year, around 19 lakh students in total appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in March. MPBSE conducted the Class 10 exam from March 1 to March 27, while the MP Board Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5.
Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results for 2023 will be able to check on the following websites–
MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Class 10 results for the year 2023. Inder Singh Parmar, the state school education minister, announced the results in a press conference organised by the board officials at the auditorium located at the MP Board Office in Bhopal.
Mridul Pal received the highest score of 494 points and ranked first. Prachi Garhwal of Indore, Kriti Prabha of Soni, and Sneha Lodhi of Narsinghpur tied for second place with 493 points.
The gender-wise pass percentage this year reveals that the girls have outperformed the boys.While boys recorded a pass percentage of 60.26 per cent, girls recorded a higher passing rate at 66.47 per cent
The links for accessing the results have been activated, students can check their results on the official websites—mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The original mark sheet will be provided to the schools soon after the declaration of results, and students can collect them from their respective institutes.
In order to pass the exam, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. According to the MPBSE’s marking system, candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks for each subject. Of these, 80 marks are awarded based on theory papers, while the remaining 20 marks are given for performance in project work or practicals conducted throughout the academic year.
Students who are dissatisfied with their performance on the MP board exam may request that the answer scripts be re-evaluated. Candidates must pay a fee and submit it with their online application. The MP Board website will soon be updated with information about the re-evaluation.
Students can apply for the compartment or supplementary exam for a second chance to pass the MPBSE Class 10 board exams. Only students who have failed one or two subjects can choose this option. Students must register online and show up for the compartment exam on the specified date which will be updated on the MP Board website. In the year 2022, the pass percentage of the MP board class 10th result was recorded at 59.54 per cent and nearly 10 lakh appeared for class 10 board exams.